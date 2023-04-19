A Reno man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to charges including battery with a deadly weapon.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ryan Bonnett in January for multiple grand larceny charges and battery with a deadly weapon.
Deputies say Bonnett was driving a stolen U-Haul truck when it became disabled in a Reno neighborhood. After deputies responded to the area, they say their investigation found that Bonnett had stolen a child’s bike and fled.
A short time later, they say Bonnett was identified as someone who had just stolen a vehicle from a nearby residence.
They say Bonnett fled the immediate area, abandoned the second stolen vehicle, and stole a third nearby vehicle.
Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies say they were able to find Bonnett driving, at which time Bonnett went head-on towards a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, ramming the car's left front.
With the assistance of WCSO K9, H.O.P.E., and the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU), Deputies were able to take him into custody without further incident.
Fortunately, no deputies were seriously hurt, and the victims’ property was recovered.