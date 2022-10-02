Reno police say they’ve arrested a man on hit-&-run charges.
On October 2nd, 2022 at approximately 12:05 A.M. officers responded to the area of South McCarran Blvd/Lakeside Drive in reference to several reckless drivers. Officers arrived on scene and dispersed vehicles from the area.
Just over an hour later, they say they got a call to a local hospital where there was a kid who had been allegedly hit by a car.
Within 12 hours of the initial incident, officers located the striking vehicle and identified the driver by reviewing several social media platforms.
Police say they arrested 19-year-old Daniel Leyva and his vehicle was impounded.