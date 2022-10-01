The Reno Police Department is warning the community about possible residential rooftop solar scams.
The police department says scammers make promises regarding the benefits of solar that are not included in the written residential rooftop solar contract.
For example, scammers may promise you that you will never receive another energy bill again if you purchase residential rooftop solar.
The police department adds that you will always receive an energy bill from a utility provider when contracted to use energy from that utility provider.
While residential rooftop solar may help reduce the amount you pay for the energy you use, it will never eliminate the receipt of an energy bill from the contracted utility provider.
Always read the residential rooftop solar contract thoroughly as the contract you are being asked to sign is controlling.