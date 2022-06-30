Reno-Tahoe International Airport is expecting about 15,000 passengers to pass through over the upcoming July 4th holiday.
To ensure a less stressful travel experience, the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) recommends the following:
* Arrive two hours prior to your flight.
* Check our real-time parking availability tool at www.renoairport.com and look for overflow parking signs and staff directing traffic during peak times.
* Allow extra time for rental car returns.
* Expedite the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening process by emptying pockets, removing shoes, electronic devices, jackets, food, and liquids (not to exceed 3 oz.).
* Download boarding passes at home.
* Charge your phone and sign up for automated airline flight status alerts.
As a reminder, new parking rates go into effect Friday, July 1. The roughly $2/day increase is based on airport industry standards for airports of our size.
(Reno-Tahoe International Airport contributed to this report.)