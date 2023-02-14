Keyboards, pet ashes, barbeque grills – all made it into Junk King’s ‘Dump Your Ex’s Stuff’ truck on Valentine’s Day.
Owner Brian Cassidy said that he enjoys seeing the odd things people bring to the annual event, and it supports a good cause. For every item people throw away, Junk King donates $1 to the American Heart Association.
“It’s been fun over the years. And again, it’s just random stuff that pops in. It’s like okay, this is what (your ex) gave you?” Cassidy said. “I’m hoping for a set of golf clubs, but haven’t gotten those yet.”
While plenty of people stop by just to take advantage of a free dump opportunity, the truck does draw out a few strange stories.
One woman announced to Cassidy on Tuesday that she was done carrying around the ashes of her ex’s dog.
“He made me take the dog to get it put down. I had to pay for it. He never paid me back. And he wouldn’t take the ashes because he said it would make him too sad. … I couldn’t make myself throw it in the garbage,” she said. “But then I saw this, and I thought, yes, it’s time to let this go.”
Folks without a crazy ex story can still participate by donating to the American Heart Association directly or following this link to instructions on how to get Junk King to donate to the AMA by creating a social media post.