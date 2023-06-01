A Reno woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week after being found guilty of drug related-charges.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says 52-year-old Lameda White will be eligible for parole after 10 years.
The DA's Office says will she also serve 60 months in prison after previously pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case involving 5 pounds of methamphetamine.
Authorities say White will serve these sentences concurrently, however, she will first have to serve 48 months with eligibility for parole in 19 months after she violated her probation in a separate drug back in 2021.
Her husband, Don White previously pleaded guilty to trafficking and is serving 20 years in prison. He is eligible for parole after 8 years.