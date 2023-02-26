One of Reno's most popular pizza spots is excited to announce their reopening under new management.
Smiling With Hope Pizza located at 6135 Lakeside Dr. in Reno has been recognized for its award-winning pizzas and social cause providing work to people with disabilities.
New owner Andrew Silvaroli has lived in Reno since 1997 and says it has been a dream for him and his family to own and operate their own New York style pizzeria.
Silvaroi is also a US Army Veteran and still serves in the Nevada Army National Guard.
As for future plans, Silvaroi hopes to expand hours of operations and make dine-in and online ordering available.
Smiling with Hope Pizza is set to open on March 1st.
For more information, you can visit their website here: Smiling with Hope Pizza