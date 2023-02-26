Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow expected. Snow accumulations on Monday of 1-3 inches, except for 3-6 inches above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations on Tuesday of 3-6 inches, except for 5-10" above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult Monday and Tuesday. The hazardous conditions could impact morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two waves of moderate to heavy snowfall are expected Monday afternoon and evening followed by a second wave Tuesday morning through afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, prepare for potential long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind prone locations could see gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&