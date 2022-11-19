As part of a two-day compliance check operation within Washoe County, Reno Police say 10 local businesses sold alcohol to an underage volunteer.
On November 17th and 18th 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check within Washoe County.
The operation was conducted in partnership with Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN), a non-profit community organization.
During the operation, a 20-year-old volunteer was used to check 15 businesses.
Of those 15 businesses checked, 10 businesses failed the compliance check and served or sold alcohol to the volunteer.
In each instance, the volunteer provided their actual state issued identification, if asked for it, clearly identifying the volunteer as an underage patron.
Businesses that passed and did not serve alcohol to the underage volunteer:
- 7 - Eleven – 4995 W. 7th St.
- Corner Minit Mart – 1775 Mill St.
- Lucky Liquor – 275 S. Wells Ave.
- BB Food and Liquor – 640 Kuenzli St.
- Sam & Son Market – 895 S. Virginia St.
Businesses that failed and served alcohol to the underage volunteer:
- Cloud 9 Liquor & Smoke – 3693 Kings Row
- Grab N Go Liquor – 1350 Stardust St. #2
- PK Liquor and Smoke – 1135 Rock Blvd.
- City Mart – 91 E. Prater Way
- Star Liquor & Smoke – 1495 E. Prater Way
- Uptown Food and Liquor – 4850 Sun Valley Blvd.
- Sun Valley Smoke Shop – 5476 Sun Valley Blvd.
- Shea’s Tavern – 715 S. Virginia St.
- Poor Devil Saloon – 820 S. Virginia St.
- Chapel Tavern – 1099 S. Virginia St.
It is the goal of the Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit and JTNN to create a fun and safe environment for all ages, while ensuring only persons who are over the age of 21 are served alcohol.