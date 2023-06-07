The Regional Transportation Commission is moving forward with the final design of the Arlington Avenue Bridges Project.
Residents can watch a virtual public presentation and participate in a community survey, which is available through Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m.
* Public Presentation Videos: ArlingtonBridges.com
* Comments: jtortelli@rtcwashoe.com
* Website: ArlingtonBridges.com (La información también está disponible en español.)
The video presentations include an overview of the project, construction timeline, design and environmental details, and the project’s impact on the surrounding areas including the whitewater park, Wingfield Park, and Barbara Bennett Park.
The community is also asked to complete a brief survey to help the RTC gather information about traffic control, construction phasing and schedule, access for pedestrians, river and park access, river diversions, and impacts to special events.
RTC says the design of the bridge is based on community input that showed a preference of an all-metal bridge and pedestrian rails, custom lighting and tall pylons at the ends of each bridge. The project will include better pedestrian and bicycle access.
About the Arlington Avenue Bridges Project:
RTC says the Arlington Avenue bridges, which were built in the 1930s, have been categorized as structurally deficient by NDOT. The bridges provide access over the Truckee River and split the Wingfield Park area.
In 2021, the RTC received a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace the Arlington Avenue bridges over the Truckee River in the heart of the City of Reno.
The RTC has been gathering public input on the project since 2019. Construction on the $28 million Arlington Avenue Bridges Project is anticipated to start in 2025.
(RTC contributed to this report.)