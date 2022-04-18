The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is set to return transit services to normal service levels on Saturday, May 7, except for a few routes that will remain discontinued, including Route 2S, 3CC, and 19.
RTC transit services have been on a modified Sunday-level schedule since January 8.
The RTC encourages transit passengers to visit rtcwashoe.com as May 7 approaches to view route and schedule information.
Routes are anticipated to return to the same schedules that were in place prior to January 8. Passengers should note that there are anticipated changes to the passenger pick-up and drop-off locations at 4TH STREET STATION and CENTENNIAL PLAZA.
As transit services return to normal, the RTC is also seeking feedback on proposed future changes to the transit system that could be implemented later this year.
To provide input on the proposed improvements, the RTC is asking the community to participate by watching a virtual presentation and taking an online survey, or attending one of the RTC’s in-person outreach events.
RTC staff will be at RTC 4TH STREET STATION in Reno on Tuesday, April 19, from 3-5 p.m., and at RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA in Sparks on Thursday, April 21, from 3-5 p.m. to showcase the proposed improvements and answer questions.
As a result of feedback from the community and the RTC Board, the TOPS study is recommending a suite of changes and improvements to the public transit system.
If approved by the RTC Board in July, the changes could start as early as September 2022 and will be fully implemented over the next five years.
The TOPS study is recommending changes to 21 RTC bus routes, including 2, 3CC, 3CL, 4, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 25, 26, 54, and Somersett/Verdi FlexRIDE. The study is also proposing to add two new routes by discontinuing three routes and adding two new FlexRIDE zones in West Reno and South Meadows – Damonte Ranch.
The community is encouraged to take a short survey through May 16: TOPS Draft Service Plan Survey (office.com)
People who take the survey and provide their phone number will receive a free 7-day RTC RIDE pass through the Token Transit app. Free passes can take up to three weeks to process.