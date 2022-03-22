U.S. Park Rangers are searching for a Reno woman who was last seen near Hoover Dam on March 14th.
The National Park Service says 64-year-old Gayle Stewart had traveled to the area to take photos, but she didn’t return to the Bypass Bridge parking lot.
Stewart is 5’8” tall and approximately 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black leggings and black shoes. She did not have phone or any identification on her at the time.
You may remember she was reported missing from south reno last month but rescued by firefighters.
If you have any information, call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009, use the online tip form at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.