Nevada is set to receive nearly $950,000 National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) grant in hopes of boosting manufacturing jobs and helping supply chain issues across the state.
Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced the grant Thursday. The grant will go toward operating a Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Center at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Both senators say the grant will help create well-paying manufacturing jobs at small businesses by improving development initiatives, addressing supply chain gaps and connecting industry partners to new research programs.
“Boosting our manufacturing sector will continue to diversify Nevada’s economy, help prevent disruptions, and create more good-paying jobs,” said Senator Jacky Rosen.
“There are so many terrific Nevada businesses, and they need support in their work to make products right here at home, address supply chain issues, and grow our economy,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “This grant funding will help Nevada continue its efforts to train workers for good-paying manufacturing jobs and expand our manufacturing industry.”
The MEP Center at UNR will help adopt and expand recognized training credentials for Nevada manufacturers, increase access to STEM careers and education, and help mitigate supply chain disruptions for the state’s growing manufacturing sector.