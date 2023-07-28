Sinclair gas station on 800 Prater Way in Sparks will be offering cheap gas for four hours on Friday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During those hours gas will be priced at $2.38 per gallon, and there is no limit on the amount of gas that can be purchased.
Gas purchases are on a first come, first serve basis.
"During the hard times business is not about profits," said Sinclair Gas Station owner, Bishan Singh. "It's about the community, and whether it was serving free food at India Kabab & Curry during Corona lockdown or higher gas prices."
Singh, also the owner of India Kabab and Curry, said they are always there to stand with the community.
At last year's cheap gas drive almost 500 vehicles showed up and the gas station sold 14,000 gallons of gas.
(Sinclair Gas Station assisted in this report)