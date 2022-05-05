Smart About Water Day: Get Informed On Water

Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA) is hosting Smart About Water Day, an event held to demonstrate the projects, plans, and actions concerning the state of water in Truckee Meadows.
The event is free to the community and will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be at Lazy Five Regional Park in the Cottonwood Room at 7100 Pyramid Way in Spanish Springs. Members of the community are encouraged to stop by at any time and speak to water planning experts from TMWA, Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency, Truckee Meadows Wastewater Facility, and the Northern Nevada Water Planning Commission.
There will be four half-hour presentations starting at 11 a.m., along with learning stations on various topics. Food trucks will be onsite and there will be activities for kids!
For more information about the event, you can visit smartaboutwater.com.