Sparks Fire Department Clears Rubbish Fire Threatening Church
MGN

Fire crews with the Sparks Fire Department knocked down a fire involving a car and home early Saturday morning.

On December 31, 2022 around 4:00 a.m., the Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire that had spread to the nearby home at the 2100 block of Red Leaf Ct.

The fire was quickly knocked down and damage was kept to the exterior of the home.

Officials say everyone in the home self-evacuated and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 