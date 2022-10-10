The City of Sparks Fire Department will host its 32nd Annual Pancake Breakfast on October 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Station 1, 1605 Victorian Avenue.
The pancake breakfast is held during National Fire Protection Week and includes live kitchen fire demonstrations, jaws of life vehicle extrications, fire safety trailer exhibits, station tours, junior firefighter challenges, and educational displays. Children are also invited to meet and get pictures with “Sparky” the fire dog.
Mayor Ed Lawson, Sparks City Councilmembers, firefighters, and staff will be on hand to cook and serve pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice, milk, and coffee.
Breakfast is $10 for the general public and $5 for children 12 and younger and seniors aged 60 and older. Funds generated help support local community public fire safety education programs.
Additional parking is available at 247 15th Street.