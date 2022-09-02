A Sparks man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly kidnapping two people and firing multiple shots from a stolen car.
On September 2nd, at approximately 6:00 AM, officers were dispatched to the area of Marina Gateway Dr and E. Lincoln in reference to a hit and run auto vs pedestrian accident.
Upon arrival, officers located a 71 year old man who had been struck by a vehicle.
The man was transported to RENOWN with serious injuries.
Shortly after, a call was received from a casino in the 100 block of Legends Bay Dr. reporting that a carjacking had just occurred in the parking lot.
Upon arrival officers learned that two people were in a parking lot on Legends Bay Dr when a male approached their vehicle, opened the drivers door and forced both occupants into the backseat at gunpoint.
The suspect then drove the vehicle in a reckless manner toward Sparks Blvd shooting several shots at random vehicles while doing so.
The suspect then turned back westbound and eventually stopped on Marina Gateway Dr. The occupants of the vehicle were able to escape and return to the casino where they called for help.
The suspect re-entered the stolen vehicle and soon after confronted a man walking in the area where a verbal argument ensued.
The suspect drove northbound on Marina Gateway in the southbound lanes of traffic, onto a sidewalk and intentionally hit the man knocking him to the ground causing serious injuries.
Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Moises Portillo-Perez, a 24 year old Sparks resident as the suspect.
At approximately 5:30 PM, Portillo-Perez was located in Downtown Reno and taken into custody without incident.
He was booked into the Washoe County Jail for Armed Robbery, two counts of Kidnapping, Discharging a Firearm From a Vehicle and Battery With a Deadly Weapon.
(Sparks Police Department)