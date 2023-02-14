A Sparks resident was sentenced to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for distributing fentanyl pills out of his barbershop.
Jaime Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” (36) was convicted by a jury in September 2022 of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance - fentanyl.
According to evidence presented at the five-day trial and court documents, from July to November 2020, Munoz distributed at least 80 grams of fentanyl in exchange for over $10,000. Munoz distributed the M30 fentanyl pills out of his barbershop “Stay Faded,” located in Sparks, Nevada. During the execution of a search warrant at Munoz’s residence, law enforcement located an electronic scale, cocaine and MDMA, an AR-15 rifle, and loaded firearms.
United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kevin Adams for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Las Vegas District Office made the announcement.
The case was investigated by the DEA, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), United States Marshals Service (USMS), Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, and Regional Narcotics Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andolyn Johnson and Andrew Keenan prosecuted the case.
Fentanyl – a Schedule II controlled substance – is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, or the amount that could fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially lethal dose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021, a record number of Americans – 107,622 – died from a drug poisoning or overdose. Sixty-six percent of those deaths can be attributed to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.
If you have information of a potential violation of controlled substances laws and regulations, including the growing, manufacture, distribution or trafficking of controlled substances, please contact the DEA at https://www.dea.gov/submit-tip.
This case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.