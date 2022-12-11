Holiday shoppers searching for unique, local Christmas gifts had the opportunity to peruse a variety of creations from area artists and crafters this weekend at the Sparks Heritage Museum’s 2nd Annual Holiday Craft Fair.
Vendors at the free event included Ajaba Naturals, Aura Beadworks, Ginger Blossoms Jewelry, Original 36, SMD Woodwork, Spoonfest Jewelry, Truckee Meadows Candle Co., Wraps by Shalene, Woodsong Herbs, and works by artists Lula Adams, Donna Ballard, Gordon Dicey, Christine Gill, and Rebecca Hess.
Local authors Jerry Aaron, Carol Coleman, Jade Griffin, and Stephen Provost were also present at the event, selling and signing their books.
The fair featured bath and body products, jewelry, ironwork, home goods, candles, books, and a variety of artworks.
During Saturday's festivities, featured holiday beverages were available for guests to sip as they shop, courtesy of O'Skis Pub & Grille!
Patrons were also able to visit the exhibits of the Sparks Heritage Museum, which boasts 4,000 square feet of indoor exhibit space featuring a permanent gallery highlighting the history and heritage of Sparks and changing galleries that feature a wide variety of historic, artistic, and cultural themes.
The Museum is located at 814 Victorian Avenue, in the heart of Sparks’ historic downtown district.
For more information, visit www.sparksmuseum.org