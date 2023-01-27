Sparks Police have arrested a man they say shot a woman on Wolverine Way on Thursday night.
When police arrived on scene at a RV trailer, they found the injured woman and another man suffering from blunt force trauma.
The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment while the man was treated and released from a hospital.
Police detectives say they learned that the unidentified woman, and the suspect, Wacey Chabot were in a dating relationship while the man knew the woman and Chabot.
Chabot was booked into the Washoe County Jail on charges of Obstructing an Officer, 2 counts of Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Discharging a Firearm in an Occupied Structure.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, you can call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 7750322-4900.