Sparks Police need help trying to identify a suspect in an alleged robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, May 3, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Sparks Police responded to the 7-Eleven, located at 600 15th St., for a robbery that had just occurred.
According to police, a man demanded cash from the cashier then fled with an undisclosed amount of money, the cashier was unharmed. The suspect fled prior to the police arriving on scene and was not located.
He is described as a white male adult, approximately 6’ tall, wearing a blue sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black ski mask, and armed with a handgun.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
(Sparks Police)