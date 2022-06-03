Sparks Police are warning Verizon cellphone customers that they may have an issue calling 911.
Police say there is a known issue with Verizon cellphones contacting the 911 network in Sparks, therefore residents and visitors in Sparks who use Verizon cellphones may have difficulty contacting 911.
Police say they are working diligently with Verizon engineers to re-establish reliable connections.
Authorities say do not test the phone.
If you need assistance in Sparks and cannot get through on 911, call the Sparks Police Dispatch at 775-353-2231.
We've also contacted the Reno Police Department and Washoe County Sheriff's Office:
In a statement, Reno Police say:
“No issue with Verizon in Reno, but dispatch is actively testing in order to be proactive.”
WCSO tells us:
"No issues on our end, in fact our dispatchers (who use Verizon) tested it and there are no issues at our dispatch center (WCSO & RPD, RFD – and others)."