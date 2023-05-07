The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking for the community’s support on Saturday, May 13 as it joins the National Association of Letter Carriers for the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
The event is hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers, and Stamp Out Hunger is the largest single-day food drive in the country.
The event helps to supports the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and the one in ten northern Nevadans who face hunger.
Northern Nevada residents can join Food Bank of Northern Nevada and support community members who struggle with hunger by simply collecting non-perishable, non-expired food items and leaving them in a sturdy bag near their mailboxes on Saturday, May 13.
Most needed foods include:
- Entrées (Soups, Chili’s, etc.)
- Protein (Tuna, Chicken, Beans)
- Canned fruit (Packed in water or juice preferred)
- Canned vegetables (Low sodium preferred)
A letter carrier will collect the donations and deliver them to local food banks and pantries, including the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Sierra Community House in north Tahoe & Truckee, Healthy Communities Coalition benefiting all of Lyon County, Carson Valley Food Closet in Gardnerville, Fish in Carson City & Dayton, and New Frontier in Fallon.
Items will then be distributed to those facing hunger right here in northern Nevada.
Supporters can also participate by donating through the Stamp Out Hunger virtual food drive: Stamp Out Hunger Virtual Food Drive, where every $1 helps to provide 3 meals.
(Food Bank of Northern Nevada)