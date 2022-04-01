The Steamboat Ditch carries storm water and is also used for irrigation, but residents in the area are not happy with the way The Steamboat Ditch Company is maintaining it, saying their most recent work created a hazardous environment for people and animals.
They say maintenance crews left brush stumps, with sharp edges, a lot of dry fuel behind, and neighbors say it's not lot what they have seen in the past.
"I never seen anything like this, they have never cut down or fully cut down trees and brush, people are just astonished, it doesn't make sense to anybody," says neighbor, David Marlowe.
Residents also say the work done compromises the integrity of the ditch, because they cut so much vegetation and in some areas the ditch is collapsing. They also claim they have cut trees and brush destroying the environment for some types of wildlife, like mallard ducks. Neighbors are also concerned about possible hazards to those passing by and cyclists.
"If they are not careful, they can jump into those speers and spikes and someone could get hurt, and its just depressing, it's a drag to see this... it's just destruction," says Marlowe.
Reno City Council member Jenny Brekhus says, it looks like they went short on clearing in years past and this year they decided to cut more. She also says the goal is to have the city take over this job.
"It is the vision for the city to stand up a Stormwater Utility over time take over the ditches and use them for their now modern contemporary purposes," says Brekhus.
There are a lot of questions from neighbors as for why maintenance was done this way and who will clean all the debris that was left.
The City of Reno says, they will coordinate with Steamboat Ditch company to ensure the removal of the piles.