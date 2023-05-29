The City of Sparks will begin a street rehabilitation project in downtown Sparks on Tuesday, May 30.
Contractor Sierra Nevada Construction will completely reconstruct the roadways with new asphalt on Wright Way, 5th, 6th, 7th, and E Streets between Victorian Ave. and Prater Way, east of Pyramid Way.
Deteriorating curb, gutter, sidewalk, and driveway approaches will also be removed and replaced.
Project hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Parking on these streets is not allowed during construction. Vehicles parked in the construction zones will be towed.
The $2.5 million dollar project is scheduled for completion by fall of 2023.