Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of California and Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 1 PM PDT this afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with heavy rain. Extensive street flooding is also possible in urbanized locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Slow moving thunderstorms will produce areas of heavy rainfall. Soils are already saturated with creeks, streams, and rivers running full due to ongoing snowmelt. It will not take as much rain to cause excessive runoff. Also, heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding and debris flows near burn scars. - There will be a break in thunderstorm activity overnight, with showers and storms returning Tuesday afternoon/evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&