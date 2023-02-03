The Washoe County School District says students ordering food for delivery at Spanish Springs High School is creating a "significant safety risk."
According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery through (Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc.)
The school district says they do not allow students to order food for delivery as it poses a security risk where many strangers are entering the campus without supervision.
As a possible solution, the school district is asking parents to have a conversation on this topic with your student(s) to help mitigate this safety risk.