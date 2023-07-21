A federal grand jury has indicted a Susanville man on several child sex-related crimes.
The Department of Justice alleges 67-year-old Bradley Earl Reger sexually abused more than a dozen victims, between the ages of 12 and 22, under the guise of conducting purported medical examinations at his medical clinic in Susanville, and in hotel rooms and camp sites all over the world.
The DOJ says Reger is a licensed Nurse Practitioner with the California Board of Registered Nursing and has been since at least 2003. Since at least 1986, the DOJ says Reger has been involved in various Christian schools, summer camps, youth groups, and church missions. He has held positions as a teacher, camp counselor, church deacon, youth group leader, and owner of affiliated nonprofit organizations.
Reger is charged with engaging in illicit sexual activity abroad, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and coercion and enticement.
The indictment alleges that Reger sexually abused three different victims in locations such as: Susanville, Nevada, Virginia, and Poland.
These offenses allegedly took place between 2006 and 2014.
(Department of Justice contributed to this report.)