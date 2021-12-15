The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives today booked a person of interest in a shooting at a commercial parking lot in Lemmon Valley on November, 27.
Tyler Bautista Hernandez, 24, of Reno is now booked into the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.
This afternoon, Bautista Hernandez was charged with several, additional felonies stemming from his actions during, and immediately following the shootout.
Bautista Hernandez was add-booked for six felonies including battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm; four counts of assault with a deadly weapon; reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm; and discharging a gun at/in an occupied structure, vehicle, or craft.
He was additionally charged for one misdemeanor count of discharging a gun in/on public thoroughfare or public place.
Preliminary investigative findings have identified Bautista Hernandez as a person of interest in the shooting, as well as the driver of the vehicle which fled the scene and subsequently crashed head-on into an uninvolved party’s SUV.
Preliminary findings also place a handgun in Bautista Hernandez’s hand during the events which unfolded in the parking lot.
Three people were transported to the hospital from the scene of the crash and one from the shooting and their conditions are unknown.
Bautista Hernandez was convicted of felonious involuntary manslaughter related to a fatal shooting which occurred in Galena in June of 2018.
This is an ongoing investigation.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)