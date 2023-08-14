A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in two different cases months apart.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says Alexander Velazquez pleaded guilty to Battery with Use of a Deadly Weapon, Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm and Fight or Challenge to Fight Involving Use of a Deadly Weapon.
Prosecutors say Velazquez stabbed a tourist seven times after he and a group of documented gang member attacked four people in the GSR parking lot in January 2022. The victim suffered injuries to his neck, arm and chest and was sent to the ICU for medical treatment.
Then, six months later, prosecutors say Velazquez was inside a car where shots were fired at a victim, tree house and car near Greenbrae Drive in Sparks. During the investigation, authorities learned that the victim also had a gun and shot toward Velazquez.
During sentencing, prosecutors say they showed a video of Velazquez hitting another prisoner inside the jail and argued for the maximum sentence.
He will be eligible for parole after six years.