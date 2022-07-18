The eighth annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest presented by THE ROW will take place on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30, in the heart of Reno.
The festival will feature more than 15 chicken wing vendors, family-friendly activities and free live entertainment, including performances by country music artists Morgan Evans and Colt Ford.
The Biggest Little City Wing Fest vendors will serve more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings and compete for various awards such as “best sauce” and “people’s choice”.
Guests can enjoy an assortment of wings from participating vendors, including Wing of Fire, Git 'R Smoked, Wing King, Maui Jane's Hawaiian BBQ, Koko's Korean Teriyaki, Redneck BBQ & Wings, Paulie's Pizza, Motherkluckers, Onstreet Concessions, Cal Neva, Aloha Shack, Boulevard Pizza, Doc’Q’in Pit Stop, Cane Fire, Slater’s Ding-a-Wing and Wing Master.
Unique flavors from previous wing fests include strawberry cheesecake, salted caramel, spicy buffalo garlic, maple bacon bourbon, dragon sriracha, habanero and lemon parmesan. Additionally, vendors will offer a delicious side that will pair perfectly with their signature wings.
Festival attendees can also experience free concerts, a craft fair and family-friendly activities such as camel rides, face painting, bungee jumping, rock climbing and a water play zone.
The Biggest Little City Wing Fest will take place outside THE ROW on Virginia Street from Second Street to Sixth Street.
Entry into the festival will be free, and the operation hours will be Friday, July 29, from 1 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, July 30, from noon to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.caesars.com/the-row-reno/events/annual-wing-fest