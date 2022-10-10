The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support two local charities through its October roundup initiative: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc., in Pahrump and Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run in Reno.
Now through Monday, Oct. 31, customers may round up purchases while shopping in-store at The Source+’s Pahrump and Reno locations to directly support each organization. The Source+ will also accept direct donations from customers or the public.
Founded in 1999, Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run is the largest race of its kind in Reno, with more than 5,000 participants each year. Held annually on Mother’s Day, the five-kilometer walk and five-to-10-kilometer run helps raise funds to support women affected by the finical hardships that come with fighting breast cancer and other women’s cancers.
Funds raised by The Source+’s Reno location will be donated to the organization and will assist women struggling with rent, mortgages, food, utilities, medical expenses and much more.
In addition to its annual race, Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run hosts additional events including Bingo for Boobs, an evening of bingo playing to help raise funds for women fighting breast cancer; Pinkfest Tahoe, a day of professional ski and snowboard lessons, raffles and more at Mt. Rose hosted by Bobo's Ski & Board; and Ride for the Tatas, a two-day fundraising event packed with auctions, raffles, a motorcycle poker run and more.
The Source+’s Pahrump location will support the Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc., a charitable organization created to rescue animals in need and provide low cost spay and neuter clinics in Pahrump and throughout Nye County. Its mission is to reduce euthanasia of healthy adoptable animals through its animal rescue clinics in the city.
As a community-driven company, The Source+ has prioritized giving back to its communities since its inception, supporting local partners by donating more than $700,000 to local nonprofits, including Opportunity Village, the Venture Out Program, Helping Hands of Las Vegas, Community Counseling Centers of Southern Nevada, The Cupcake Girls, Mondays Dark and more.