Thirteen area nursing students were the stars of the show today at an event celebrating nursing education.
Renown Health leaders held the 2022 Nursing Scholarship Award ceremony to recognize future nurses making a genuine difference in the lives of others, and awarded scholarships to help them pursue their education.
Scholarships were presented to thirteen nursing students who are also working at Renown Health and currently pursuing their nursing degrees.
Today’s financial awards build on scholarship support from The Cherie Elvin Memorial Fund, which was created by the Elvin Family as a legacy to honor their mother, Cherie, who died at the 2011 Reno Air Races.
Melodie Osborn, RN Chief Nursing Executive; Jana Elliott, RN, DNP, Chief Nursing Officer for Renown Regional; Erin VanKirk, RN, Director of Nursing Education and Alicia Glassco, RN, Director of Medical-Surgical Nursing, presented the scholarships with Thomas Graf, MD, interim CEO of Renown Health during the event held at Mack Auditorium at Renown Regional Medical Center.
Members of the Elvin family attended the event via video link, and spoke to the group after watching a clip from Broken Propeller, an online documentary film by producer/director Christine Lazzarini that honors the heroes who responded to the tragedy on September 16, 2011. It was on that day that The Galloping Ghost, a highly modified North American P-51D Mustang racing aircraft, crashed into spectators while competing at the Reno Air Races in killing the pilot, James K. "Jimmy" Leeward, and ten people on the ground. Sixty-nine more people on the ground were injured. It was the third-deadliest airshow disaster in U.S. history.
The 2011 air race crash had an immeasurable impact on the entire Elvin family. Cherie, 73, lost her life, while Chuck, her husband of 52 years, their two sons and daughter-in-law all lost part of their right legs. The family received treated at area hospitals and is still grateful for the care, kindness and support received in northern Nevada. Cherie's son, Bill, and daughter-in-law, Rachel, spoke to the group saying, “As the Elvin family we honor and remember Cherie and work to support nurses in our community.” The care the family received from the physicians, nurses, hospital care providers, EMS teams, and the community inspired the Elvin Family to increase their funding from one scholarship to three scholarships.
Cherie Elvin Memorial Fund scholarships were presented to Alexis Perkins, Katelynn Mahone, Veronica Wentker, who all attend the nursing program at Carrington College.
To recognize the dedication and sacrifice, and to encourage others to pursue a nursing education, the nursing leadership team and Renown Health Foundation donors, for the first time, also awarded scholarships to ten additional recipients for a total of 13 awards.
Each scholarship is valued at $1,000 and awarded to employees who are committed to working at the bedside, convey the fundamental qualities of a nurse and look to connect with patients recovering from traumatic situations.
