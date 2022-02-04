Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Reno Rodeo.
Online sales started Friday, with in-person ticket sales starting this Monday.
Fans have two options to purchase tickets:
• Online at RenoRodeo.com/tickets, processed by TicketsWest. Convenience fees apply.
• Starting February 7, 2022, in person at the Reno Rodeo Association office located at the Livestock Events Center on Sutro St. through Gate 6. Convenience fees apply.
A 3% surcharge/convenience fee will be imposed on all credit card products except on debit, check card or cash transactions. Checks are accepted and should be made out to the Reno Rodeo Association.
All tickets purchased will be on a ticket delivery delay and will be emailed as the event gets closer. Upon purchasing tickets customers will receive a confirmation email with a receipt of the transaction. Tickets range from $17 to $29 excluding applicable fees.
This year's rodeo is scheduled June 16-25, 2022.