Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) Veteran Services is partnering with University of Nevada, Reno Veteran Services and New Student Initiatives to “Fill the Humvee” with new, unwrapped toys on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the flagpole roundabout on Dandini Campus.
The goal of the event is to fill a Humvee with toys to donate to Toys for Tots, a charity who will distribute the toys as Christmas gifts to children in the local community.
Students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to drop off toys at the flagpole roundabout, which is located on the south side of the Sierra Building at 7000 Dandini Blvd.
“We really enjoy donating to this organization because they support local children,” Veteran Services Program Coordinator Felipe Gutierrez De Alba said. “Everything we donate is given to children in our area, and, having seen these toys be passed out to the community, it really makes a child’s day when they’re handed the present.”
For more information about the event, contact Veteran Services at 775-337-5612.