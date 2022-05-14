Truckee Meadows Community College is now offering an easy way for practicing nurses to expand their expertise and professional opportunities through its Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
This 100% online program is currently accepting applications for the 2022-23 cohort through June 17.
Research has shown that practicing nurses who pursue their BSN are better prepared to meet the needs of an aging population and (nearly) post-pandemic world. Nurses who hold bachelor’s degrees also demonstrate higher on-the-job performance standards that include lower patient mortality rates, fewer medication errors and increased positive outcomes. Currently, the average age of nurses nationwide is 50; in addition to burnout caused by the pandemic, professional nurses may be looking to advance their careers.
According to Director of the TMCC Maxine S. Jacobs Nursing Program Jody Covert, nurses need to continue to pursue professional development. “We can’t let the COVID-19 pandemic put us on a different path. The RN-to-BSN program is designed as an opportunity for enrichment and growth for working, professional nurses.”
The RN to BSN Program is twelve months long, includes 37-40 credit hours and teaches students leadership, population management, and evidence-based practice skills that are required for a successful nursing career. Moreover, the program is affordable.
TMCC has a long history of offering quality training and education to students entering the nursing profession. In recent years, nearly 100% of TMCC graduates have been employed by the time they graduate from the program.