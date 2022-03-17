Caltrans is alerting motorists of some detours and traffic controls on U.S. Highway 50 between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe during rock scaling and slope stabilization work around Echo Summit.
Rock scaling activities have been in effect since early March after a large boulder fell onto U.S. Highway 50, blocking traffic in both directions. Caltrans used explosives to reduce the large boulder to pieces, permitting the highway to reopen, but they are monitoring the slope until all scaling activities have been completed.
Beginning Monday, March 21 at noon, passenger vehicles will be detoured via Johnson Pass Road with one-way traffic control in effect to reduce Echo Summit traffic queues. Delays of up to 30 minutes are expected on Johnson Pass Road.
Commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles towing trailers will remain on U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit with one-way traffic control in effect. Delays of 30 to 45 minutes are expected over Echo Summit.
U.S. Highway 50 detours will be in effect during the following periods:
- Monday, March 21 – noon to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 22 through Thursday, March 24 – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, March 25 – 7 a.m. to noon
Be advised that one-way traffic control is also in effect between Kyburz and Strawberry on U.S. Highway 50 for vegetation removal following the devastating Caldor Fire in 2021. Motorists should expect travel delays in this area as well.
Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work.
You can check out Caltrans' “QuickMap” for current road conditions at quickmap.dot.ca.gov/. Motorists can also call the California Highway Information Network automated phone service at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).