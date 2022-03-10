Over the next few months, drivers will see changes to flashing warning systems placed in advance of select traffic signals on Pyramid and Mt. Rose highways as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) updates the warning signals to provide uniformity and promote safer driver behavior.
Beginning March 13, drivers will see brief shoulder and lane closures in three phases on Pyramid Highway between Calle de la Plata and Farr Lane, as well as lower Mt. Rose Highway in south Reno.
- Week of March 13: intermittent daytime shoulder (6 a.m.-9 p.m.) and evening lane closures (9 p.m.-6 a.m.) will take place. Select signs which currently flash as the traffic signal ahead readies to change will be updated to continuously flash.
- Mid-April: A second round of brief daytime shoulder and evening lane closures will take place. At locations where advance signals are being removed, the flashing advance sign lights will be deactivated and replaced by road signs.
- Mid-May: A third round of brief daytime shoulder and evening lane closures will take place. Outdated signals and signal poles will be completely removed after being replaced with road signs.
At locations where advance signal warning systems are being removed, the existing advance system will first temporarily change to continuously flashing for approximately 30 days before being replaced by static traffic signs.
This phased approach will provide an additional visual reminder to drivers of the changes taking place, and remind motorists to remain aware of the changing traffic signage.
To enhance traffic consistency and safety, the following advance signal warning systems will change:
PYRAMID HIGHWAY
Remove Advance Warning Signals
- Northbound at Calle de la Plata
- Northbound and Southbound at Eagle Canyon/La Posada Drive
- Northbound and Southbound at Wingfield Springs Road/Lazy Five Parkway
- Northbound and Southbound at Sparks Boulevard
- Northbound and Southbound at Golden View Drive
- Northbound and Southbound at Los Altos Parkway
- Southbound Pyramid Highway at Disc Drive
Modify Timing of Advance Warning Signals
- Northbound Pyramid Highway at Disc Drive
- Southbound Pyramid Highway at Farr Lane/Queen Way
VETERANS PARKWAY
Remove Advance Warning Signal
- Northbound Veterans Parkway at Greg Street
MT. ROSE HIGHWAY
Remove Advance Warning Signals
- Southbound U.S. 395A and Mt. Rose Highway
- Westbound Mt. Rose Highway at Thomas Creek Road
Convert to Continuously-Flashing Advance Warning Signal
- Northbound U.S. 395A and Mt. Rose Highway intersection
Modify Timing of Advance Warning Signal
- Eastbound Mt. Rose Highway at Wedge Parkway
- Eastbound Mt. Rose Highway at Thomas Creek Road
Known as advance signal warning systems, the signs are placed ahead of certain traffic signals. Some advance signal warning signs contain lights which continuously flash.
Full information on advance signal warning system changes is available at NVSafeSignals.com.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.