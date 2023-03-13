train derailment 2.PNG

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says a train derailed in the area of US-95 and Buckland's Station Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office says four train cars that were carrying grain and corn meal derailed from the tracks just after 2:00 p.m. 

No injuries were reported, and traffic was not impacted.

Union Pacific is investigating the cause of the derailment.

Tags

Recommended for you