Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine recently announced a new pilot program in the Treasurer’s Office designed to assist parents of newborn children as they transition back to the workplace.
The Infant-to-Work Pilot Program will allow new mothers and fathers who are employees of the Treasurer’s Office to bring their infant to work with them up until the infant reaches six months of age.
This program is designed to reduce the obstacles that new parents face when they transition back to work, while also encouraging longer bonding times for parents and their infants.
Additionally, the Treasurer’s Office expects this policy will help increase employee retention, attract top-level talent, and decrease childcare costs for its employees.
“It’s no secret that Nevada is facing a high number of vacancies for State positions,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “Through this new pilot program, the Treasurer’s Office will do its best to support new and expectant parents, while also creating an environment that supports working families.”
Employees with newborn children in the Treasurer’s Office will be able to notify their supervisor if they wish to participate in this pilot program.
The supervisor will then work with the employee to establish a work plan along with any necessary accommodations that may need to be made to ensure the infant can be housed safely within the work environment.
Through innovative policies like this, the Treasurer’s Office is proud to have a staff vacancy rate of 7% compared to the statewide average of 24%.
The Treasurer’s Office is hopeful that other state agencies will consider implementing similar policies to decrease staff vacancies, recruit high-quality public servants, and promote more family-friendly employment policies.