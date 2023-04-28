More than 100 Nevada tribe members took their voices to Carson City for Sho Pai Tribes Day at the Nevada Legislature Thursday.
Tribal leaders say they've pleaded with county and state lawmakers for new school funding.
Owyhee Combined School on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation can be found near the border of Idaho between Winnemucca and Elko and has about 330 students from pre-k through 12th grade.
Leaders add that the school which was built in 1953 is in poor condition and has a bat infestation.
The Tribe says an even bigger issue is toxic hydrocarbon plumes that lie under the town.
While the tribe acknowledge that public schools statewide are underfunded, it says Owyhee lacks resources and funds to a much greater extent.
"They gave us a warm welcome at their assembly. And I think the members are aware of the situation that Owyhee is in with their combined school," Assemblywoman Alexis Hansen said. "We are trying to find ways here and assure them that we are trying our best to find ways to address the major concerns that we have there...with the location and the condition of the school."
But there is debate on where funds would come from and how long that would last.
Assembly Bill 273 would allocate more than $60 million to the Elko County School District for a new school.
The bill has stalled right now, but some leaders think some of the money could be allocated to Owyhee.
Others are looking into emergency funding for the state budget, but state funding would likely have to be nailed down before the early June deadline for the legislature.