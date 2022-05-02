Due to recent reports of thefts from unlocked cars in the Glenshire neighborhood, The Truckee Police Department investigated multiple incidents and gathered enough evidence to arrest a juvenile.
Truckee Police say each incident was investigated and with enough evidence that included security footage, police were able to identify two juvenile suspects.
A search warrant was then served at a residence in the Riverview Homes Subdivision where numerous items of stolen property were recovered.
One suspect was arrested and released to his mother and the other suspect is still outstanding.
Due to their age, both names are being withheld from public release.
If you have any information about the other suspect, you are asked to call Truckee Police at (530)-550-2320.