Five people were hurt after a rollover crash on Pyramid Highway early Monday afternoon.
Nevada State Police say it happened on Pyramid Highway near mile marker 29.
A car heading northbound for an unknown reason went off the road and ended up rolling multiple times.
Police say two adults and three kids were inside the car when it happened.
One adult was taken by Care Flight with serious injuries.
The other four people were treated on scene and taken to the hospital for evaluation.
State police are investigating the crash.