A 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy have been taken into custody following a fatal stabbing in the North Valleys on Sunday.
According to a press release from Reno Police:
“During the investigation it was learned a physical altercation occurred between two juvenile females occurred in the 7000 block of Soft Winds Drive Reno, NV and the female juvenile who was stabbed was transported in a vehicle by a friend to the address on Red Baron Blvd. REMSA responded to the Red Baron address and transported the injured juvenile female to Renown Medical Center Emergency Room. Despite life-saving efforts, the juvenile died as a result of the sharp force injury.”
The 14-year-old girl is charged with open murder and challenge to fight with a deadly weapon. The 15-year-old boy is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Reno Police and the Washoe County Medical Examiner confirmed that the victim in the case is a 14-year-old girl.
Stephanie Speelman and Alexis Lepp, the mother and sister of the victim, told 2 News that her name was Chloe, and she was a student at North Valleys High School.
They have started a GoFundMe page to cover Chloe’s funeral costs: Fundraiser by Stephanie Speelman : 14 year old stabbed in heart by bully (gofundme.com)
In a public Facebook post and on the GoFundMe page, Lepp and Speelman allege that the person who stabbed Chloe had been bullying her.
The Washoe County school district sent 2 News a statement Tuesday:
"We were notified about the tragic death of one of our North Valleys High School students over the weekend. This is an ongoing police investigation by the Reno Police Department, so all questions related to this incident need to be directed to them. The WCSD Crisis Counseling Support Team is working to provide support and resources to students and staff."
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2677.
They can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.