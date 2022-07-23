The University of Nevada Press celebrated 60 years of publishing with an event at the Sundance Bookstore on Saturday.
Due to the pandemic, their 60th anniversary celebration was delayed but the organization was excited to get together this summer to recognize the important work the Press and its authors have accomplished.
They also discussed future plans.
The University of Nevada Press was founded in 1961 by Robert Laxalt, author of Sweet Promised Land. Now, more than six decades later, the organization says it is proud to publish high-quality works that uphold their tradition of bookmaking excellence.