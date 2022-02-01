The University of Nevada, Reno has announced that it has terminated its contract with Northshore Clinical Laboratories due to the institution’s dissatisfaction with Northshore’s service in helping to conduct on-campus COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff.
The University’s Student Health Center will continue to provide free daily COVID-19 testing for University students, faculty and staff, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
However, the Student Health Center will not be available for COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Feb. 2, as it prepares to assume testing operations. Testing will be available starting Thursday, Feb. 3.
“This announcement does not in any way change our focus, which is to provide timely on-campus COVID-19 testing for our campus community,” University President Brian Sandoval said. “In addition to reaching out to the State of Nevada for assistance, we are also planning to explore additional resources from the region’s health organizations as well other University resources in order to meet the on-campus testing needs