The University of Nevada, Reno held Winter Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, in the Lawlor Events Center to celebrate August and December 2022 graduates.
The university awarded 1,987 degrees and certificates, including 1,326 bachelor’s degrees and 661 advanced degrees (master’s and doctoral degrees).
This year's oldest graduate is 73 years old and the youngest is 17.
Most popular majors (149 different majors will be represented):
- Graduate: Social Work and Business Administration
- Undergraduate: Community Health Sciences, Psychology and Nursing
- The average age of graduates is 27 years old
