The University of Nevada, Reno set to participate in College Football Mental Health Week (Oct. 1-8) alongside 115+ other schools around the country.
Organized by Hilinski's Hope – the foundation Kym and Mark Hilinski started in honor of their son Tyler (former Washington State University quarterback) who died by suicide.
"We are incredibly honored that over 115 schools nationwide will be participating in this year's mental health week to fight stigma and increase resources on campuses," said Kym Hilinski, co-founder of Hilinski's Hope. "While conversations around mental illness can be tough and at times uncomfortable, it is absolutely critical for the well-being of our student athletes. We have spoken on dozens of campuses to help encourage these conversations and share Tyler's story. We miss Tyler every day, but we are grateful to know that what we are doing is making a difference and that he would be proud of us."
As one of the schools partnering with Hilinski's Hope this year, the University of Nevada, Reno recognizes the importance of mental health and will be participating in activities throughout the week to honor Tyler, those lost and those suffering.
To learn more and/or get involved with Hilinski’s Hope Foundation, you can visit CFB Mental Health Week — Hilinski's Hope (hilinskishope.org)