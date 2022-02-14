The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is looking for volunteers to assist with the return of the fifth grade Winter Trek Conservation Education Program at Heavenly Mountain Resort, beginning March 1 through March 30, 2022, weather permitting.
This three-hour environmental education program takes place at 9,100 ft. of elevation at Heavenly Mountain Resort via the gondola.
Forest Service rangers lead fifth grade students through the forest to learn snowshoe skills, discover winter-adapting animals, and explore winter ecology of the Lake Tahoe Basin.
The ideal applicant should have experience working with children, good communications skills, an outgoing and friendly personality, and the ability to commit to a minimum of one day a week for approximately three to four hours on Tuesdays and/or Wednesdays during the month of March.
The Forest Service will provide a uniform, training, and snowshoes, if needed.
Volunteers should provide their own winter gear including boots.
All Forest Service volunteers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a weekly negative COVID test to participate in the program and must follow all COVID-19 safety protocols including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
For more information about becoming a Winter Trek volunteer, contact Elisa Escobar at elisa.escobar@usda.gov as soon as possible.