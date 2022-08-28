A man from Verdi was arrested in Placer County earlier this month after being involved in an incident where a firearm was brandished.
On August 21, 2022, A Deputy with the Placer County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle recently flagged by the California Highway Patrol traveling westbound Interstate 80 near Bell Road.
The vehicle was described as a beige Chevrolet pickup truck with a camper shell and a Nevada license plate and was flagged for being involved in an incident where a firearm was brandished.
The deputy followed the vehicle until the driver pulled over in a vacant parking lot on Bowman Road.
During the investigation, the deputy confirmed the driver, 24-year-old Jack Burgoyne of Verdi, Nevada, had a loaded handgun in the center console of his vehicle.
The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene and took over the investigation, including custody of Burgoyne.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)