Weather Alert

...A round of winter weather will bring minor impacts to western Nevada and the Sierra through Saturday... * WIND: A low-end winter system will bring gusty southwest and then south winds across the Sierra through Friday night. Ridgetop wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph and surface gusts on Lake Tahoe up to 35 mph will bring some recreation impacts and turbulence for aviation interests. A lull in winds can be expected Saturday morning, before shifting out of the east and bringing another period of gusty mountain winds and renewed impacts for those looking to enjoy the great outdoors. * SNOW: While meager by Sierra standards, this system is expected to bring light snowfall along with minor travel impacts to portions of the area. Through midnight, these snow showers will account for 1 to 3 inches of accumulation in the Sierra - mostly affecting the passes. After a brief dissipation in activity overnight, simulations continue to suggest that a band of snow will develop over western Nevada Saturday morning. With snow levels looking to not be below valley floors, we may see light snow accumulations from Northern Washoe southward through Reno/Carson and into the Markleeville area. This band should eventually drag westward and fizzle out through the day. Don't expect too much in the way of accumulations, but even an inch or so down in the valleys will be enough to cause headaches during the morning hours. Check NDOT's phone application "NVRoads" or Caltran's "Quickmap" for the latest roadway conditions.