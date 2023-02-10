Veterans Guest House, a nonprofit that promotes the health of the veteran community by providing a warm, inviting, temporary home and access to medical care, unveiled a new Karma Box at its 880 Locust Street location as it deepens its relationship with the Karma Box Project.
In 2022 the organization partnered with Karma Box to launch a pilot program that provides supportive housing and wrap-around services that best prepare veterans for independent living.
The two bedroom, one bathroom bungalow is fully furnished and is a separate property from Veterans Guest House’s primary building.
The home will serve two veterans at a time.
Veterans are carefully selected by the Veterans Guest House and Karma Box Project teams and must demonstrate they are not using drugs or alcohol, are actively participating in programming and are employment ready.